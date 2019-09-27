Shelby: No rain, more heat...

Rinse & Repeat! The forecast continues into the weekend much the way it has been all week. Hot with no rain. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s each afternoon.
One change you might notice is a bit more of breeze over the weekend. Unfortunately, with that comes slightly higher humidity.
At the same time, temperatures will stay above normal for at least the next week or so. There are some hints of a cold front by the second week of October.
The two tropical systems we’re watching, Karen and Lorenzo, are not a threat to the U.S.
