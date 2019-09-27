Three H.L. Bourgeois students arrested after teacher is struck during fight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three students following a fight at H.L. Bourgeois High School Thursday morning.
A school resource officer was called around 8:24 a.m. after a fight broke out between two female students. When the resource officer reached the hallway where the fight was happening other students had begun fighting.
The resource officer and school personnel attempted to break up the fight when a teacher was knocked down and struck by three students. TPSO says the teacher suffered minor injuries in the fight.
Two female students who were involved in the initial fight and another female student who struck the teacher were arrested and taken to the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Detention Center.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
