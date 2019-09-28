Hollygrove shooting leaves one man injured

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Hollygrove that left one man injured Friday night.
Police reported the shooting around 8:30 p.m. after a man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to the body.
Investigators later learned the shooting happened near the intersection of Olive Street and Hollygrove Street.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.