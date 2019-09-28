Jefferson Parish voters to decide a council-at-large race on Oct. 12th

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Early voting begins Saturday (Sept. 28) and voters in Jefferson Parish will cast ballots on a council-at-large race.
Current District 2 Councilman Paul Johnston and former TV news anchorman Scott Walker are seeking the Division “B” council-at-large seat.
Johnston is pointing to his experience in parish government.
"I think the people realize that I'm on the only candidate in the race that has government experience,” said Johnston.
Walker, who has not held public office before said he is talking to voters about his new ideas.
"I'm looking for a chance to make a difference here in Jefferson Parish,” said Walker.
The two candidates campaign signs are positioned around the parish on front lawns and at busy intersections.
And with less than a month before the Oct. 12 election, both candidates are confident in their campaigns.
"We feel very comfortable, we're working, we're not slacking, we're out there meeting the people,” said Johnston.
Walker said he is doing the same.
"All of our polling shows really good trends, we're in a really good spot,” Walker stated.
Each believes his message is resonating with voters.
"I think that when I meet with the people and talk with the people, I think that my experience, that I've been around in the Jefferson Parish government for eight years, I know the issues, I know where we need to go,” said Johnston.
"The people we've encountered on the campaign trail have talked incessantly about change and wanting new faces, fresh faces, a different look on the council that doesn't have the same recycled faces over, and, over again. People here voted for term limits for a reason,” said Walker.
The candidates were also asked about their top three, short-term priorities if elected to the council-at-large seat.
"We're in a positive mode, the parish is moving in the right direction, we need to look at other things that's going on as far as the infrastructure, we've got to make sure that we continuously work on our infrastructure and the biggest thing in my opinion is public safety and also another important issue is economic development,” said Johnston.
Walker included among his priorities attracting more young adults to Jefferson.
"Resident retention, economic development and drainage are all big issues for people in Jefferson Parish, and that’s where most of the focus lies and in general an overall view of the parish’s quality of life,” he said.
The race for the council-at-large Div. “A” seat was settled when one of the two candidates withdrew. So, Ricky Templet is the winner and will be the parish’s other at-large councilman.
