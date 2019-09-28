Man arrested in connection with Hammond shooting that left one dead, one injured

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a double shooting in Hammond that left one man dead.
Cornelious Beauchamp, 51, was arrested by deputies in Tickfaw Friday and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on one count of second degree murder and one count of attempted second degree murder.
On Monday, deputies responded to a call of a shooting on Dillon Lane. Deputies investigating the scene learned that two men suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at North Oaks Hospital by private conveyance suffering from gunshot wounds.
One victim, 29-year-old J.T. Douglas was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The second victim, 37-year-old Travis Walker is being treated for a gunshot wound that is considered severe but he is expected to survive.
Beauchamp was quickly identified by TPSO as a suspect in the shooting and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
