Nicondra: Staying Hot and Dry

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Strong high pressure remains in control for most of the southeast keeping us hot and dry. There will be little to no rain over the next seven days as September will likely be the driest on record and we are heading into our traditionally driest month of the year.
Saints tailgating will be hot with Sunday afternoon temperatures topping the mid 90s once again. Drink plenty of water through the afternoon.
Temperatures will stay hot in the low to mid-90s over the next week well above the long term average of 85.
Hurricane Lorenzo remains strong, but is far out into the Atlantic moving north.
