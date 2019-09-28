NOPD: Man points pepper spray at juveniles attempting to rob him

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A man in Algiers was armed with pepper spray Friday as police say two juveniles tried to rob him.
According to a preliminary report by the New Orleans Police Department, the 47-year-old man was walking on Mardi Gras Blvd. when he was approached by two juveniles.
One of the juveniles placed his hand under his shirt as if he had a weapon and demanded property. The victim refused and pointed pepper spray at the suspect.
The two juveniles began circling the victim, but the man was able to flag down an off duty officer who escorted him to his residence.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.