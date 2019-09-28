Pleasant and Manning power Newman past Country Day, 38-13

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Newman continued their undefeated run to start the 2019 campaign with a dominating second-half performance against Country Day. The Greenies (4-0) were up a point at half, but outscored the Cajuns 24-0 in the second half, winning at Yulman Stadium, 38-13.
Joseph Pleasant found the end zone four times for Newman. Three of those touchdowns came by ground, the other by air.
Freshman quarterback Arch Manning finished 19-of-27 passing, 203 yards, and two touchdowns.
The loss dropped Country Day to 2-2 on the season.
