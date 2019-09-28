St. Charles Catholic unveils new stands in style with 36-0 win over E.D. White

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Week four of the high school season was a busy one for St. Charles Catholic as they started Friday with an afternoon unveiling of their new stands and continued the festivities throughout the night with a 36-0 win.
The Comets’ ceremony was attended by Archbishop Gregory Aymond, Saints owner Gayle Benson and a bevy of Comets supporters. “The excitement, the pageantry - a really, really nice opening," coach Frank Monica described during FOX 8 Football Friday. "The game was fun also but it was just so great to see the fans come out, the people that contributed.”
SCC improved to 4-0 with a resounding 36-0 win over E.D. White. Monica’s defense is now giving up less than 12 points per game, and that includes a triple overtime thriller against De La Salle in week three.
St. Charles Catholic will get to host another game in week five as East Ascension comes to town, fresh off their win over Warren Easton.
