Two killed in Terrebonne Parish motorcycle crashes

State Police say Dufrene was traveling east on LA 182 on a 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle at a high rate of speed. As he approached the intersection with Hollywood Road, Dufrene illegally passed several vehicles that were stopped for a red light at the intersection. Dufrene entered the intersection and struck a utility trailer being pulled by a 1994 Ford F-150. It was being driven by 56-year-old Moses Massey of Houma.