Two killed in Terrebonne Parish motorcycle crashes

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) -Two people were killed Friday in separate motorcycle crashes in Terrebonne Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop C.
The first crash happened around 4 p.m. on LA 182 at Hollywood Road in Houma. The crash killed 43-year-old Jacob Dufrene of Houma.
State Police say Dufrene was traveling east on LA 182 on a 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle at a high rate of speed. As he approached the intersection with Hollywood Road, Dufrene illegally passed several vehicles that were stopped for a red light at the intersection. Dufrene entered the intersection and struck a utility trailer being pulled by a 1994 Ford F-150. It was being driven by 56-year-old Moses Massey of Houma.
Massey had a green light and was making a left turn through the intersection. Dufrene was wearing a helmet but suffered critical injuries and was transported to Terrebonne General Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance Service.
He was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival. Massey was wearing his seat belt and was not injured. Speed and alcohol are suspected to be a factor on the part of Dufrene. Massey provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol present.
The second crash happened 8:30 pm on US Hwy 90 West just east of LA 24 in Gray, La.
55-year-old Scott Melancon of Houma was killed.
Troopers say 44-year-old Jean Chiasson of Houma was traveling west on US 90 in the right lane in a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze.
Melancon was also traveling westbound on US 90 on a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle in the right lane ahead of Chiasson. For reasons under investigation, Chiasson struck Melancon from behind, causing him to be ejected from his motorcycle.
Despite wearing a helmet, Melancon suffered fatal injuries. Chiasson was restrained at the time of the crash and not injured. She provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol present.
Impairment is unknown on the part of Melancon and a toxicology report is pending.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.