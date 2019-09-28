1 woman injured in shooting near I-10 East and Orleans Avenue

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One woman is injured during a shooting early Saturday morning ( Sep. 28) according to New Orleans police.
Authorities say the shooting occurred around 2:00 a.m., near I-10 East and Orleans Avenue.
The female victim sustained a gunshot wound and then arrived at a local hospital by private convenyance.
There is no word yet on the victim’s condition.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.