Zack: Endless Summer Continues

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Technically this weekend is the first weekend of fall but as has been the case all September long, the endless summer will only continue.
Highs are heading for the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday as plentiful sunshine makes for another hot weekend. A slight increase in moisture may be noted so it may feel just a bit more uncomfortable out there but a good southeasterly breeze should offset that “hotter” feel.
Looking for rain? Keep looking because the 7-day remains void of any rain chances. Of course given the current pattern you can’t rule out a random shower but as we move into October, our climatological driest month, drought may be in order.
The Atlantic Basin is quieting down after a few weeks of lots of activity. All that is left out there is Hurricane Lorenzo which is way out over the open Atlantic. Elsewhere tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days.
