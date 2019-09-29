Alabama and LSU move up to the top two spots in Garland Gillen’s latest AP poll

Joe Burrow and LSU move up to No. 2 in Gillen's rankings. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Garland Gillen | September 29, 2019 at 12:54 PM CDT - Updated September 29 at 12:54 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Clemson was less than impressive at North Carolina, but still escaped with a 21-20 win over the Tarheels. That performance was enough to drop them to No. 3 in my latest AP poll.

Alabama dropped 59 points on Ole Miss, and now hold down the top spot. The LSU Tigers, currently on a bye week, moved up to No. 2. Coach Orgeron’s squad play Utah State this coming Saturday.

Rounding out the top 5, Georgia at No. 4, and Oklahoma at No. 5.

The Tulane Green Wave held firm to their No. 25 ranking. They hit the road to face Army this Saturday.

