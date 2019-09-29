College students being targeted with employment scams, BBB says

(WAFB) - College students who are strapped for cash or simply ready to join the workforce could become easy targets in the latest scam the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is tracking.
It begins with an email which arrives in the student’s inbox associated with their school email address. The message appears to come from the school’s job placement office, student services department, or even a specific professor.
With seemingly no effort, the student is hired without an interview. The “employer” then provides a check with specific instructions to deposit it and purchase gift cards, money orders, and supplies for the new role. It all seems easy enough.
“However, the check is a fake – a detail your bank will let you know a day or two after you deposit it. Any money you sent to your “employer” is gone for good,” the BBB wrote in an alert about the scam.
The BBB offers the following tips to avoid these employment scams:
- Do your research. Before you say yes to any job, research the company that wants to hire you. Does the company have a professional website and legitimate contact information? Search for what others saying about their experience with this company.
- Beware of red flags. Scammers often send emails with many typos and grammatical errors. They offer to hire you without an interview and even pay you before you’ve done any work. None of these are behaviors of a reputable business. In this type of scam, the job may seem too good to be true. The position – it may be anything from pet sitting to secret shopping -- sounds perfect for a college student. The work is easy, has flexible hours, and offers excellent pay.
- Never send money to strangers. Never send funds in the form of cash, checks, gift cards or wire transfers to someone you don’t know or haven’t met. No legitimate company will ask you to pay them to get a job.
