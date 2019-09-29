Congressman Steve Scalise weighs in on impeachment inquiry

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - While visiting Xavier University for Service Academy Day Saturday, Minority Whip Steve Scalise doubled down on his comment to President Trump and what he feels is a slew of unfair attacks over the alleged whistleblower complaint and the impeachment inquiry.
“Once I read the whistleblower complaint, frankly I don’t even think it rises to the level of a whistleblower because there are a lot of baseless allegations that are made, not even first hand account, as the whistleblower mentions they never even saw any of this themselves or heard of it,” says Scalise. “Nancy Pelosi can’t even name a high crime or misdemeanor. She’s trying to find one and she’s been trying to find a way to impeach the president for years. But that’s not a reason to impeach a president because you don’t like the results of the 2016 election.”
While the senate is controlled by the Republican party and would likely vote against impeaching the president, Scalise says he wants the Democratic controlled congress to keep its integrity.
“My job is to get the facts as a member of congress, whether a Republican or Democrat, your first responsibility is to the Constitution and if high crimes and misdemeanors were committed by anybody, then they should be removed. But you need to start with the facts.”
Scalise says he is more concerned with the left’s attacks on the president than with the whistleblower complaint itself. Tulane Constitutional Law Professor Keith Werhan disagrees.
“It’s a no brainer. This is a clear abuse of office as one could possibly imagine,” says Werhan.
When asked if Trump’s phone conversation with Ukraine’s president crossed any constitutional lines Werhan says, “On the breaking of laws, there is an argument that it is a campaign finance violation because it’s against the law for a campaign to ask a foreign government for something of value”.
On Wednesday, Congressman Cedric Richmond says the president asking Ukraine to investigate a political rival is at the very least disturbing and hopes those across the aisle will see it that way.
“Democrat, Republican, Independent, it doesn’t matter. You have the president asking for a favor from a foreign leader,” says Richmond. “So my hope is that Republicans alike will see this as a clear abuse of power. We’re reaching out to foreign countries to interfere in a U.S. election and to get dirt on a candidate. And that should alarm them and if it doesn’t, then I question they’re patriotic duty and their sense of patriotism.”
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.