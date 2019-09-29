JPSO investigating traffic fatality in Marrero

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One driver is dead after a single-vehicle traffic accident in Marrero, according to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.
Police say the accident occurred around 11:20 p.m., in the 5100 block of Lapalco Boulevard.
Units were dispatched to the crash and found a Ford Explorer that struck a signal pole. The driver was removed from the vehicle by emergency units and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.
The roadway will remain closed as the investigation proceeds.
