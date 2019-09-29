Nicondra: A few showers and clouds, but still hot and mostly dry

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Even with dark clouds threatening the region most stayed dry. There were a few showers around mainly south and west, but even though the airport managed to report a trace there wasn’t enough rain to measure keeping us on track for the driest September on record. The high pushed up to 92 degrees in Kenner.
There won’t be much change over the week as the high stays in place. It will weaken a bit and with a cold front dipping south and a wave of tropical moisture pushing north we may finally see some better rain chances by the end of next weekend.
Lorenzo holds on out in the far Atlantic, but poses no threat to the Islands or the United States.
