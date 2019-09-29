September 2019: Hottest and driest on record

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Every single day of the month has seen above normal temperatures with six of those days breaking record highs.
We may not be done just yet as I’m forecasting Sunday’s high to tie the record and there is the possibility on the last day of the month which is Monday, we could set a new record.
So far through the month we are at an average of 85.3 degrees which is setting the pace as the hottest September on record. Coming in 2nd is the year 2016 which averaged 85.2 degrees. There is some question about the temperature readings from 2016 as that is when construction began at the airport leading to some possible corruption of the data.
Not only has September been hot, it has been dry. In fact as long as we don’t see any rain through Monday, this month will be the driest ever. Considering October brings are driest month of the year, we could be talking drought conditions in the next few weeks if this weather pattern doesn’t change soon.
As far as that first front to finally cool us off? Maybe, just maybe we see things change by the second week of October.
