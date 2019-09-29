Thousands brave the heat for the 25th annual Gretna Fest

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Whether it was your first year, or 25th year at the Gretna Heritage Festival, thousands packed the riverfront for a fun mixture of music, food, drink, and friends.
The German Heritage Group was a popular spot, helping to put beer and German fare in hand as people first walked in to find their favorite band.
“They don’t know how hot the outfit is, but it’s good… they love our beer and they eat our food too but they really like the beer,” said Mary Perque.
And as temperatures soared into the nineties, spectators were forced to beat the heat on the riverfront whether that meant sitting in the shade or dancing through the street.
But people say there were plenty of reasons to sweat it out in the sun for headliners like Rick Springfield and KC and The Sunshine Band.
Paul Napolitano and friends say they were especially excited for a little nostalgia this weekend.
“We’re excited to see The Wallflowers and KC and The Sunshine Band, just 90s bands on the radio,” said Napolitano. “As kids we didn't go to the concert but now we see them again it’s pretty cool.”
Gates for the festival will open at 10 a.m. Sunday. Music starts at 11:30 a.m.
