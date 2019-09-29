VIDEO: Cowboys fans 'parade’ down Bourbon Street with team owner Jerry Jones

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -It wasn’t exactly a parade by New Orleans standards, but Cowboys fans did fill Bourbon Street Saturday ahead of tonight’s match-up with the Saints.
Fans donned their team gear and a few were even spotted with umbrellas in tow (Excuse me, but leave our New Orleans traditions alone).
Team owner Jerry Jones, with drink in hand, made his way down Bourbon Street as fans and onlookers grabbed their cell phones to document to occasion.
Jones looked dapper in a blue suit, but let’s face it; we are still scorching for late September.
Cowboys fans travel well. And while we appreciate the die-hards boosting our local economy, you have to wonder if they actually think they are going to walk out of the Superdome with a W.
