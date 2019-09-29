Zack: More Heat & Humidity To Finish The Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - No change coming anytime soon as we remain stuck in this late summer pattern that looks to hold for the next week.
The weekend will finish off with highs flirting with a record as I’m calling for a high around 94 on your Sunday and that would tie the record on this date. Now there is the chance for a sporadic sprinkle, especially the closer to the coast you live. They always say, when in drought leave it out but I’m going to hold out hope for a few of you to get a shower today. Rain coverage only about 20%.
As we move into another work week, this one will usher in October, well we remain stuck in the 90s each and every day with very little in the way of rain. Maybe a sprinkle one or two days this week but hot and dry, that’s the story that I’m sticking to.
No concerns in the tropics and as we move into October, our storm threat quickly decreases with each passing week.
