After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Cowboys

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Take One: A different kind of win
They did what they had to do. That was the overall message from the Saints as they exited the Superdome Sunday night. They’re fully aware that it didn’t look like it normally does. The Saints didn’t even get in the end zone and only mustered four Wil Lutz’ field goals.
Sunday’s win was a throwback to a different era. It was the type of victory that would have made former head coach Jim Mora (who was in the Dome Sunday) proud. They dominated on defense, won the field position battle and played ball control on offense and grinded their way to a 12-10 victory over one of the hottest teams in the league.
Take Two: Defensive dominance
There’s simply no way the Saints could have won by scoring just twelve points, if not for the Heruculean effort by Dennis Allen’s defense.
The game plan and execution were near flawless. They made the new-look Cowboys offense look like they finally faced the grown-ups after playing with kids the first three weeks of the season.
The Saints held Ezekial Elliot to just 35 yards on 18 carries and frustrated Dak Prescott by mixing in their fronts and coverages. Marshon Lattimore had the bounce back game everyone had been waiting for when he shut down Amari Cooper.
Last week, the defense scored a defensive touchdown. This week, the Saints forced three turnovers- something they absolutely had to have in a game like this. In the end, the Cowboys only possessed the ball for 23:56.
Take Three: Teddy stays steady
Again, it wasn’t glamorous, but for the second week in a row, Teddy Bridgewater was effective as starting quarterback. He protected the football and made enough completions to stay balanced. He finished 23/30 for 193 yards and an interception. That interception was not his fault and crushed a big third down conversion early in the game.
But Bridgewater can improve, he knows that. He was sacked five times including a horrible decision to take a sack on the final offensive drive that knocked them out of field goal range. His tendency to hold on to the ball too long comes from his urge to avoid turnovers at all costs.
By now we know the type of quarterback Bridgewater is, he’ll never be a guy with gaudy numbers. But at the end of the day, the Saints have two victories with Bridgewater under center. Given their current circumstances, that’s all anyone can really ask for.
Take Four: Offensive line issues
Three straight weeks of flag fests for the offensive line is now officially a problem. It’s no longer something they can ignore. Overall, most of the flags for holding were legit Sunday night. The Saints must focus on the task at hand and adjust their play to the way they’re getting called.
The penalties against the Cowboys either killed promising drives in the red zone or prevented them from starting on the right foot by constantly putting the offense behind the sticks.
It’s not a formula for success, and right now, it’s the biggest issue this team has to fix.
Take Five: Other Observations
- The Saints turned to the ground game in the second half and was effective. Alvin Kamara didn’t have the same stats as last week but made the big runs when he had to. Latavius Murray also provided some tough yardage.
- Taysom Hill got two snaps at quarterback and ran a zone read on both. On his first run, he rumbled for 14 yards and ran over a Cowboys safety. The next one was well defended and he lost yardage.
- One of Dennis Allen’s best calls was his last one. On the Cowboys’ Hail Mary attempt, Allen called a blitz that forced Prescott to rush his throw, which had no chance. I’ve often wondered why more teams don’t employ this strategy, especially when the receivers have to run so long on their routes.
- Vonn Bell had two fumble recoveries on the night. His first one came on a sensational punch out by A.J. Klein on Jason Witten where Bell was there to make the recovery. His second one was a great individual effort to strip Elliot. I thought they would overturn the call, but the officials let the play stand.
- Speaking of Bell, his roughing the passer penalty was questionable but when he was flagged for it, I thought for sure Jaylon Smith would be too when he made a similar hit on Bridgewater. In that case, the flag was picked up. The Saints eventually had to settle for a field goal.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.