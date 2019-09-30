Bruce: Still A Summer Feel In Early Fall

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -We are stuck in a summer pattern and there is no way out of it for at least another week. This September will go down as the hottest and driest on record.
There won’t be much change over the week as the high stays in place. Expect another mostly dry and hot week ahead. We may see a slight increase in a spotty showers as a front dips south and a wave of tropical moisture pushes north we may finally see some better rain chances by the end of next weekend.
Lorenzo holds on out in the far Atlantic, but poses no threat to the Islands or the United States. the tropics in general are starting to quiet down
