Fundraisers underway to benefit fallen Mandeville Police Captain Vincent Liberto

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Mandeville community stood in support during the funeral services and procession for fallen Mandeville police captain Vincent Liberto, and they haven't stopped working to give back to his family.
More than a dozen businesses and organizations have taken it upon themselves to organize various fundraising events, all to benefit Liberto’s family.
One business, Sticks BBQ, will be hosting a raffle through the beginning of October. Co-owner, Deanna Sparkman says she was delivering a catering order when she unknowingly drove up on the accident. She says she didn’t find out until much later in the day, it was a regular customer of theirs, Captain Liberto, who was killed.
“When this tragedy occurred, we had Facebook users and staff all wanting to do something… you don’t see yourself thinking that could ever happen here, and it did. It just reaffirms the reason for the discount and this raffle,” said Sparkman.
She says the support has been overwhelming, and says they’ll likely surpass their goal to sell 500, $10 tickets to benefit Liberto’s family.
Regular customer, Kim Bantom doesn't even know how many raffle tickets they've purchased to this point.
She says that's not the point, it's knowing both she and her community in some way can help the family of one of their fallen heroes.
“He his life for all of us and protected us so now its our turn to take care of them,” said Bantom.
“It’s important to us to express appreciation, to give back to the community, and let those guys know they put their lives on the line every single day,” said Sparkman.
The Sticks BBQ $10 raffle tickets will be on sale until October 7th, and the winner will receive free BBQ for a year.
The City of Mandeville has posted a list of many other fundraisers being held for Captain Liberto around Mandeville.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.