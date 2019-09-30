Juan’s World: Winning Ugly is OK

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Welcome in to Juan’s World where there’s belief in an ugly win. The Saints got one Sunday night against the previously unbeaten Dallas Cowboys 12-10.
No touchdowns for the Saints. First time that’s happened in a win since 1998. Four field goals by mister reliable Will Lutz. And a heck of a defensive effort from the Saints defense.
When the team needed them to step up the most, they were there with three turnovers and a late sack of Cowboy quarterback Dak Prescott to really set the tone in this game.
The Cowboys scored the only touchdown of the game but it was only their second trip inside the Saints red zone. The defense was just that stingy.
The Saints had to muck up the game Sunday night. They had to do just enough to keep the lead and to get the win.
Some will say, it’s an ugly win. But, when week 14 rolls around, this game, this win, will be an after-thought. No one will care how the Saints won a game in week four, only that they won. And they also won another potential tie-breaker.
Teddy Bridgewater wasn’t spectacular but he’s done what Saints fans asked of him after Drew Brees went down. He’s won, two and oh as the teams starter.
Can’t ask for more than that.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!!!
