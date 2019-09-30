Livingston community mourns daycare owner killed in shooting

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A popular Livingston daycare is without its superhero. Carol Hutchinson, or as she called herself, Wonder Woman, was killed Saturday, Sept. 28, allegedly by a man that friends say was her boyfriend.
Hutchinson, her sister, and a friend opened and ran the Little People’s Playstation and Child Care Center in Livingston in 2008.
Hutchinson’s son remembers his mother as a selfless person, someone that just wanted to do things for other people. Her coworkers and friends say she was independent, an outgoing firecracker who mixed humor with sarcasm.
“She looked up to Wonder Woman and Jesus,” said friend and coworker Penny Navarre. “And she didn’t sleep. She was always doing something.”
Her friends say she loved kids, her job, her family, and Disney.
Hutchinson’s death is a reminder of the seriousness and prevalence of domestic violence in the Capital area.
Twahna Harris, a domestic violence survivor and founder of The Butterfly Society, a group that helps promote domestic violence awareness in Louisiana, says domestic violence is prevalent in Louisiana.
“It happens all the time. Quite often. And to be honest with you it happens too often,” said Harris. “You know Louisiana is ranked second in the nation due to domestic-violence-related homicides in 2018. There were [over] 50 domestic violence-related-homicides. Educate yourself about what domestic violence really is and what it looks like."
The daycare will be closed Monday and Tuesday as the community mourns Hutchinson.
