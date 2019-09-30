Nicondra: Hot and dry to close out September, but maybe our first front is on the horizon

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - High pressure and hot weather stick around through the week with very little rain in the forecast. As we kick off the last day of September it is still very likely 2019 will go down as the hottest and driest on record. Rain chances stay low for most of the start of October which is traditionally our driest month. High temperatures remain in the 90s.
There is hope that there will be a break at least in the heat and humidity. A weak cold front will approach next weekend allowing for some drier air to seep south. In addition some tropical moisture pushing up from the Gulf may bring a bit of fuel for showers. It still looks mostly dry for the weekend, but a second front in line for Monday a week from now could finally bring some significant rain and a real cool down. Stay tuned.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.