NOPD: 5 juveniles follow woman inside elevator; rifle through purse

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Five juveniles attempted to rob a 79-year-old woman as she was inside an elevator, according to the New Orleans Police Dept.
A preliminary report says it happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Poydras Street. The woman was walking to the elevator when five juveniles followed her.
Once inside, one of the subjects unzipped the woman’s purse and attempted to steal items.
The woman was able to zip her purse back up and exit the elevator.
No items were taken.
