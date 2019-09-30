Overtime Podcast #77 - Saints defy odds to beat Cowboys

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints won their first game without scoring a touchdown since 1998 as they beat the Dallas Cowboys, 12-10, to improve to 3-1. Sunday night’s contest was full of surprising storylines. Juan Kincaid, Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende analyze Teddy Bridgewater’s performance, the offensive line’s issues, defensive dominance and winning two games against playoff contenders without Drew Brees in the lineup.
Kincaid on the Saints’ unlikely path to a 3-1 record after Drew Brees’ injury:
“You were hoping for 2-2 coming out of this four-game gauntlet and to come out 3-1, leading the division and the two wins you’ve had most recently are against teams that are expected to be in the playoffs as well so you hold a tiebreaker against Seattle and Dallas.”
Hagan on the sentiment of the team after an unusual win:
“That was the game they were expecting - a physical game. Bridgewater mentioned it, they had to hear for a year how they got out-physical-ed last year in Dallas so they knew that was the kind of game they’d have to play and i think they did that on both sides of the ball and it went a long way."
Fazende on offensive line issues:
“That’s three weeks in a row with multiple penalties that are either drive-killing or they can’t even get drives out of the gate because they’re facing 1st-and-20 and you’ve got to adjust your game to the way you’re being defended.”
