Saints lead the Cowboys in a low-scoring contest at half

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Three Wil Lutz field goals, and two forced fumbles by the Saints defense, was enough to give the Saints a halftime lead over the Cowboys, 9-3.
The Cowboys appeared to be mounting a scoring drive halfway through the second quarter, but A.J. Klein put at an end to that. The linebacker stripped Jason Witten, Vonn Bell recovered the loose ball.
Right at the end of the second quarter, Bell delivered again. He forced an Ezekiel Elliot fumble, and recovered it.
Taysom Hill produced one of the more memorable moments of the contest after absolutely destroying a Cowboy defender. That would eventually lead to a Wil Lutz 40-yard field goal.
Drew Brees was back on the Saints’ sideline after thumb surgery in Los Angeles. No. 9 listened to the offensive play calls on his headset. Pregame he did an intense thumb workout that was quintessential Brees.
