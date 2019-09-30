VIDEO: Coach O and LSU Tigers prepare for Utah State

Our players really enjoyed the open date. We only practiced once in pads on Wednesday. We worked a lot on tackling. We worked a lot on causing turnovers and on our run game on offense and our punt return on special teams.We thought that we had an excellent week of practice. I want to compliment our football team for protecting the team. Obviously they went home for the weekend. Everybody’s back and ready to go, and my phone didn’t ring one time. That means everybody’s in good shape and that’s much appreciated by the head coach, I promise you.Looking forward to Utah State. We’ll get back into a routine. Utah State’s offense is a spread offense, led by a very, very good quarterback in Jordan Love. One of the top quarterbacks in the country, has thrown for over 6,000 yards and 40 TDs in his career, averaging 38 points a game.The thing that makes their offense go is the speed of their offense. Very, very fast. Faster than any team we’ve seen, including Missouri. So we’re going to have to practice that this week. We started on it a little bit last week. We’ll get better at it this week.They also do some look-overs, get to the line of scrimmage, see what you’re in and check, and they’re very good at it. We’re expecting a very, very tough challenge from Jordan Love and Gerold Bright, their running back and Mariner, the wide receiver, No. 80.On defense, their coach is a defensive guy. Their defensive line is really good. They mix out of a 4-3 and a 3-4 and have six returning starters. Only given up 21 points per game. And the strength of their defense is their defensive line, with quarterback pressures and hurries and movement.On special teams they’re very solid. This is going to be a very good week for us. Can’t wait to get back to practice, get back in a routine. Today will be Tell the Truth Monday. What we’ll do is look at the first four games of our season, tell our team what we feel like what we’re doing well, what we feel like we must and will improve and we’ll move on from then.