Winston throws 4 TD passes, Buccaneers outlast Rams 55-40

Robert Woods had 13 catches for 164 yards, and Kupp added nine catches for 121 yards. Goff went 45 of 68 while under regular pressure in a Rams offense that didn't look much like the relentless machine built by Sean McVay in his first two seasons in LA, despite its lofty statistics and final point total. Todd Gurley rushed for two touchdowns, but got only five carries for 16 yards in the Rams' nonexistent running game.