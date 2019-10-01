Bruce: More Near Record Heat As We Await Next Weeks Front

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -More record heat is on the way through the end of the week. Now that we are into October, it is only a matter of time until we get out first cold front. that front is on the horizon. It appears some cooler air will finally reach the FOX 8 viewing area early next week.
Until then, near record heat will continue for the rest of this week. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s through Friday and the heat index will make it feel close to 100 degrees at times.
Little to no rain is expected for the rest of the week. A few spotty showers are possible over the weekend, but the best rain chance will be next Monday as the cold front arrives. Even that will only be a few hours of rain before drier and cooler air moves into the area. Lows could reach the 50s north of the lake by Tuesday morning.
