Dozens cited for seafood violations in New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 150 businesses have been cited for seafood labeling violations since Sept. 20, Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) officials report.
Dozens of those businesses are in the New Orleans Metro Area, according to a new list.
The new law, which was signed by Governor John Bel Edwards in June, requires establishments to notify customers if their crawfish or shrimp comes from outside the United States. The notice must be either printed on menus or visible at the front door.
Click here for more details about the new law.
