First cold front possible next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -There are signs that a decent cold front will finally reach the FOX 8 viewing area early next week. But until then record heat will be possible for the rest of this week. Highs will reach the lower and middle 90s through Friday and the heat index will make it feel close to 100 degrees.
No rain is expected for the rest of the week. A few spotty showers are possible over the weekend.
The best rain chance will be next Monday as the cold front arrives. But even that will only be a few hours of rain before drier and cooler air moves into the area. Lows could reach the 50s north of the lake by next Tuesday.
