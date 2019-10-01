Gas station employee held at gunpoint, JPSO says

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In a surveillance video, right off camera, a Bridge City gas station employee is on break. Seconds later, Jefferson Parish deputies say a masked gunman comes in, grabs him by the collar and forces him inside.
Deputies say the gunman then demanded money while pointing a gun at the victim’s head. Once he gets the cash, he leaves while keeping the gun pointed at the employee. The store manager says the 65-year-old worker wasn’t injured.
"We thank God he's still alive. He could have had a heart attack or something like that," says the gas station manager.
The sheriff’s office says it happened before midnight Sunday in the 1000 block of Seven Oaks Boulevard. The manager says the gunman stole close to $500.
"You become mad and upset because it happened to an employer and the employer is an old man working here," the store manager said.
German Torres walks to the gas station every day, “all times of the day so that could have been us. That's crazy," said Torres.
This isn’t the first time the gas station was held up. "This store was robbed a long time ago maybe three or four times. Yeah, we're upset for that. We're losing money," the manager said.
"If you have family, you have concern that it happens right close to your home so yes, it is quite concerning," said Mike Wells.
Mitch Craig says the robbery doesn’t surprise him because he feels Bridge City is overlooked.
"So, what do you expect to go on back here? Ain't got no money,” Craig said. “No opportunities. The kids don't have no parks. The parks not open. They can't go shoot basketball, football. None of that."
The manager says he is confident the sheriff’s office will get the masked man.
Until it happens, Torres says he and his family will need to rethink when they visit the gas station.
“We got to be more cautious walking around here now,” said Torres. “We have to look everywhere. To make sure, be safe around here. Be safe around here.”
