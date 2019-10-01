Jeff Duncan sees Dome Patrol similarities in Saints’ win over Dallas

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It was fitting that Jim Mora and Rickey Jackson were in the Superdome Sunday night. The Saints’ 12-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys was their kind of game. Instead of those color rush uniforms, the Saints should have worn their throwbacks. They went Dome Patrol on the Cowboys, knocking Dallas from the unbeaten ranks with one of the most dominant defensive performances in recent memory.