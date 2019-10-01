Judge questions public defenders about their relationship with rape victim

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It was an unusual rape trial from the beginning when the D.A. tried a case without the victim, who they couldn’t find, so the D.A. used the victim’s recorded statement to police and DNA evidence to prove their case.
In an unusual twist, just as the trial was wrapping up, the Public Defender’s asked the Judge to subpoena the victim to come to court and testify.
The next day the victim appeared in court, showing up with the Public Defenders, the attorneys representing her rapist.
“Miraculously, the victim showed up and is going to give some testimony,” says D.A. Leon Cannizzaro.
Under oath, the victim said her family member didn’t rape her. Ultimately, the jury convicted Reagan Preatto of third degree rape and incest.
During the sentencing phase last week, Judge Paul Bonin started asking questions of the public defenders, Beth Sgro and James Brockway about how and when they met the rape victim.
Both attorneys then refused to speak and pleaded the Fifth Amendment.
“They asserted their personal rights so why they pleaded the Fifth is that they were worried that the Judge’s questions were turning into some sort of makeshift Grand Jury,” says Chief Public Defender Derwyn Bunton.
The D.A.’s office also questions how the Public Defenders found the rape victim the represented yet couldn’t find.
“One, we did make efforts. We made tireless efforts through our investigations in this case,” says Cannizzaro.
“Our lawyers never stopped trying to find her and they talked to the family lawyer and were able to locate her and the District Attorney’s Office didn’t contact that lawyer and didn’t locate her,” says Bunton.
While Judge Bonin questioned the Public Defenders about their relationship with the rape victim, Cannizzaro believes the victim’s suddenly appearing in court with the Public Defenders is suspicious.
“It certainly caused us to believe very strongly that the defense was aware of this victim the entire time and did not make that person available to the court,” says Cannizzaro.
“Our ability to find the witness followed every ethical rule and followed every law of this state,” says Bunton.
The Public Defender’s Office filed a motion to withdraw the defense attorneys from the case. The Judge, though, says he wants to know more and plans to rule on that motion on Oct 23.
