La. Supreme Court denies archdiocese’s appeal to use the ‘no-call’ ruling in sex cases

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Supreme Court of Louisiana ruled against Archdiocese of New Orleans in a case of victims of church sex abuse have a right to sue their abusers, as well as the Catholic Church.
A John Doe’s lawsuit against the archdiocese and defrocked deacon George Brignac continues to work its way through the courts. The lawsuit outlines how Brignac sexually abused him at Holy Rosary Church from the time he was eight to 13-years-old in the 1970s and 80s.
The attorneys for the archdiocese argued the case should in part be thrown out on the same grounds the state Supreme Court threw out the NOLA-no call lawsuit.
“It’s very surprising they would make an argument like this,” said legal analyst Bobby Hjortsberg. “It seems like an attempt to use something that’s sensational, something on people’s minds to draw attention to it,” he said.
The Supreme Court recently ruled on the NOLA no-call lawsuit, saying Saints ticket holders did not have a right to sue the NFL.
