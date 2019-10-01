La. Supreme Court denies archdiocese’s appeal to use the ‘no-call’ ruling in sex cases

The La. Supreme court ruled on that the Archdiocese of New Orleans cannot use the NFL 'no-call' ruling as a defense in sex cases. (Source: AP)
By Chris Finch | October 1, 2019 at 5:18 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 5:42 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Supreme Court of Louisiana ruled against Archdiocese of New Orleans in a case of victims of church sex abuse have a right to sue their abusers, as well as the Catholic Church.

The decision hinged on if two high-profile cases are related: church sex abuse cases and the NOLA no-call.

A John Doe’s lawsuit against the archdiocese and defrocked deacon George Brignac continues to work its way through the courts. The lawsuit outlines how Brignac sexually abused him at Holy Rosary Church from the time he was eight to 13-years-old in the 1970s and 80s.

The attorneys for the archdiocese argued the case should in part be thrown out on the same grounds the state Supreme Court threw out the NOLA-no call lawsuit.

“It’s very surprising they would make an argument like this,” said legal analyst Bobby Hjortsberg. “It seems like an attempt to use something that’s sensational, something on people’s minds to draw attention to it,” he said.

The Supreme Court recently ruled on the NOLA no-call lawsuit, saying Saints ticket holders did not have a right to sue the NFL.

