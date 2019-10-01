More record heat coming

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Summer-like heat will continue for the rest of the week. Any given day temperatures will be near record highs in the lower and middle 90s. No rain is expected.
Things slowly change over the weekend. Some moisture from a Gulf disturbance could bring a couple of showers on Sunday along with a few clouds and a better breeze. Temperatures will likely still reach to around 90.
The major change appears to come next Monday as the first real Fall cold front moves into the area. A few showers and storms will be possible as the front moves through but not enough to make a dent in our dry conditions. Regardless high temperatures and humidity will drop on Tuesday to near or even slight below normal in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
