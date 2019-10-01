Southeastern surges past Northwestern State

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Southeastern Louisiana is ranked No. 17 and No. 19 in the nation and is tied for first place with Sam Houston in the Southland Conference.
The Lions (3-1, 2-0 Southland) used a huge third quarter to claim the 44-27 win at Northwestern St. (0-5, 0-2 Southland) on Saturday.
Quarterback Chason Virgil threw for 344 yards and a touchdown while running back Taron Jones had 18 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
The Lions trailed 20-17 in the third quarter but scored three touchdowns in a 7:00 span of the second half.
“We know, after coming off last year, how hard it is to win games in this conference," said Virgil. "And we knew coming in here you can’t look at Northwestern’s record and see 0-4. They’re a good football team and we knew coming out here that you’re going to get their best shot and you know they’re going to keep working.”
Southeastern’s defense held Northwestern to 45 yards rushing for the game and a total of 36 yards in the third quarter. Linebacker Alexis Ramos led SLU with eight tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack.
