La. State Police: Pedestrian struck and killed by impaired driver

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -A 31-year-old Covington man was killed early Tuesday morning when he was struck by a vehicle on I-10 in Slidell.
Louisiana State Police say around 1:30 a.m. troopers with Troop L responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on the Interstate 10 westbound entrance ramp from US 190. The crash has claimed the life of 31-year-old Chad Hart of Covington.
The crash occurred as Hart was walking westbound in the middle of the entrance ramp, when he was struck by a 2004 Ford Expedition. The Expedition was driven by 42-year-old Shane Crawford of Slidell.
Hart sustained severe injuries in the crash. He was transported to an area hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
As part of the investigation, blood samples were collected.
Crawford was properly restrained and was uninjured. Crawford provided Troopers with a breath sample, which registered over the legal limit. Crawford was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for Vehicular Homicide.
