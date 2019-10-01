Suspects sought for multiple vehicle burglaries in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two suspects in connection with multiple vehicle burglary incidents.
Around 6 p.m. on Sept. 22, the pictured subjects were observed in a reported stolen black 2013 Audi SUV bearing Louisiana license plate #907CBU committing vehicle burglaries in several areas in the Seventh District. The vehicle has also been observed in other areas of the city.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.