Teenager wanted for St. Bernard Parish vehicle burglaries

ARABI, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating and identifying two people who are wanted in connection with a rash of automobile burglaries which took place Monday evening, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.
Several vehicles were burglarized along several residential streets in the Arabi were burglarized.
A warrant has been issued in the case by detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau for the arrest of Alkia Edwards, 17, of the 4800 block of Rosemont Drive in New Orleans. He is wanted for simple burglary and theft of a firearm.
Sheriff Pohlmann said the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of these two suspects, their whereabouts or further information regarding these incidents is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at (504) 278-7630 or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters who call Crimestoppers can remain anonymous, do not have to testify and could be eligible for a cash reward.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.