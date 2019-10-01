TODAY: 4,000 local students to attend opioid awareness summit

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Thousands of local middle and high school students will head to the UNO Lakefront Arena Tuesday for the first ever Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness
The opioid crisis has become the worst epidemic in history.
It’s for that reason that the DEA is helping to organize the event along with the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation to help steer kids clear of opioids right from the start and understand the dangers at an early age.
Nearly 4,000 students will attend the event and hear from several guest speakers including former Saints running back Duece McAllister, Governor John Bel Edwards, and Congressman Cedric Richmond along with parents and survivors of drug abuse.
According to the National Safety Council, a person has a better chance of dying from an overdose than from a car crash, a gun assault, or from a fire.
There were more than 1,300 drug related deaths in Louisiana just last year.
Speakers will talk about the impact of opioids in our communities and the types of drugs typically confiscated.
Students will also learn how to fight the epidemic by engaging in healthy lifestyles and accessing local resources. The summit begins at 9:30 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.