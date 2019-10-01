Tulane turns focus to Army after wild Houston ending

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In front of a national TV audience, Tulane pulled a stunner against Houston, pulling out a victory after trailing by as much as 21 points. It's customary after a big win to enact the 24-hour rule. Enjoy the "W", for the day, and move on. But that victory got a little more life after it was over.
“I think after that Houston game it was about 48 (hours). Exciting games like that, Coach Fritz gives us sometime to enjoy it. We still have to understand this another week coming up,” said Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan.
After a bye week, and some votes in the college football rankings, the Green Wave is now the hunted, no longer the hunter.
“I pay zero attention to it. Like I said, Army week, everything is played on that field. The rankings to the polls, it means absolutely nothing to me. As a quarterback, If I don’t go out there and do my job every game it won’t matter. The result is a loss,” said McMillan.
“Oh I haven’t talked about it much. It’s consistent behavior by me, the coaching staff, and the senior leaders. You got to drown out the noise,” said Willie Fritz.
Tulane is actually the favorite in this contest. Vegas gives them a 3-point advantage.
