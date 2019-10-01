Zion Williamson ready to begin rookie campaign with Pelicans

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Zion Williamson is still very new to the NBA, but he’s quickly learned that this isn’t college anymore. From new teammates to a new city, things are a lot different as he adjusts to life as a professional.
But that said, Zion is far from alone. From the veterans to his fellow rookies and many in between, they're all coming together on and off the court to embrace the each other and the city of New Orleans.
“I know I’m in the right place with Jrue (Holiday) and J.J. (Redick) and E’Twaun Moore,” says Williamson. “Since I’ve been here, they’ve giving great advice. Whenever they think I’m overthinking things or seem stressed, they’ll be the first ones to come to me and say, ‘Relax. Be you.’”
"He's an incredible person," says newly acquired guard J.J. Redick. "And he's handled it so well. There's an incredible amount of hype and excitement around what he's going to do here and what he's going to do in the NBA. It's all of our responsibility to help him manage that."
What won't be stated enough is how much pressure the Pelicans are trying to take off of their newest star player. The team says that Zion is not there to save this franchise. From management and ownership down to the players, they've all echoed that it's up to everyone to move this team in the right direction.
But with sponsors and big brands racing to attach themselves to the next generational talent that could become the face of the NBA one day, it's inevitable that he'll be the most talked about player in the building. How it affects him and how the franchise is able to shield him from the outside noise, we'll see.
For now, it’s an exciting time to be a New Orleans Pelican. The signing of J.J. Redick, who had a lot of options of where to go after Philadelphia, says that as much as anything. Hopefully, that excitement generates a return trip to the playoffs.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.