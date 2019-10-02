Brees, Hendrickson & Gray miss practice for Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees (thumb), Trey Hendrickson (neck) and J.T. Gray (hand) all missed Wednesday’s practice for the Saints as they prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday.
Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (ankle) was listed as limited which is an upgrade for him since leaving the team’s week two matchup with the Rams. Andrus Peat (thigh), Will Clapp (hand) , Cam Jordan (calf) and Vonn Bell (back) were all limited as well.
For Tampa, the NFL’s leader in sacks, Shaquil Barrett missed practice with a groin injury. Wide receiver Chris Godwin missed practice as well. Former LSU linebacker Devin White was listed as limited.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.