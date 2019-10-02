Cold front in sight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - More extremely hot October weather for the next few days. Record highs are possible all the way into Saturday.
By Sunday, a building east wind with a few clouds and maybe a shower should lower temperatures a couple of degrees.
The big change will be on Monday as the cold front moves across the area bringing a chance for rain and significantly cooler temperatures.
Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s for the middle of next week. A few 50s will be possible for lows north of the lake.
