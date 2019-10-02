Deputies investigating claim of cop impersonator pulling woman over near state line

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WAFB) - Deputies have confirmed they are investigating a claim that a man impersonating a cop allegedly pulled someone over on the interstate.
The Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office and the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a claim that a young woman was pulled over by a man in a police officer’s uniform along Highway 19 near the Louisiana-Mississippi border.
Officials say the man was driving a black Dodge Charger with dark-tinted windows.
Originally reported by Fox8 in New Orleans, a similar incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 29 on I-10 in St. Charles Parish. Deputies have not said whether the two reports are connected.
Deputies in St. Charles describe the man as being in his 40s, medium-sized build, with a large Chinese symbol tattooed on his neck.
In both instances, after asking questions to verify the man’s employment with a law enforcement agency, the man left without saying anything or issuing any tickets.
If you know anything about this case or encounter anyone matching this description, officials urge you to call 911 or your local police agency.
